High School Standouts emerge as power duo for SH swimming

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standouts are Matthew Potter, freshman, and Dustin Niebauer, sophomore, on the Science Hill swimming team.

It’s safe to say the Science Hill swimming program has been ‘king of the hill’ lately.

“It’s a matter of consistency and pride, the swimmers in the water now look up and see the banners,” Science Hill Swimming head coach Chris Coraggio said.

Winning conference championships every year since 2006.

“It’s something, it’s an atmosphere you would have never expected out of just swimming you know just people swimming laps,” freshman swimmer Matthew Potter said.

The high school season has wrapped up now, but some local high school swimmers join the Barracuda Swim Club.

“Barracuda Swim Club is the year-round program and if you look at swimming in general in the United States and in this area, the people that are doing the best job are swimming year-round,” Coraggio said.

That’s what these two Hilltoppers have done this spring: Matthew Potter and Dustin Niebauer

“We’ve both been pretty decent and I was kind of expecting it to happen but not as early as it did,” Potter said.

“We’ve gotten really close because we swim together every day for two hours, and it’s really cool pushing each other and making each other faster like I wouldn’t have been able to make this meet if it wasn’t for him,” Niebauer said.

They made splashes in the high school season, both placing in individual and relay events at State.

“It’s always really neat when you see an athlete say this is my sport I’m going to put everything into it and they’re just reaping the rewards of what they’ve done,” Coraggio said.

Now, both are getting ready to compete in the National Club Swimming Competitions later this month.

“I’m really excited I’ve never been to a meet this big before so just trying not to think about it I always swim faster if I don’t think about it,” Niebauer said.

“Just trying to go in there and race and see what times I can put up and I think that’s all I can really expect out of it,” Potter said.

But the shocker here: Niebauer is just a sophomore and Potter is only a freshman!

“It’s both of our first year in nationals, I just had my first state meet, it was his 2nd one, just ready to race in the atmosphere and everything like that,” Potter said.

“It’s been really fun, like swimming with Matthew I swim with him every day and we push each other to be better and it’s really cool being the youngest people on the team and just swimming really fast,” Niebauer said.

How about a freshman and sophomore competing in a national swimming competition.

“They have two good things going for them, they have talent and they have a good work ethic, you put those two together and they can do some wonderful things,” Coraggio said.

The difference with these two athletes is having basically two different seasons with high school and club swimming.

“It’s like I get to focus more on me and my races verses the high school scene it’s a lot more I’m cheering on making sure my teammates are doing just as good as I am,” Potter said.

“It’s not all about you swimming fast it’s about helping your teammates get better,” Niebauer said.

And to accomplish something like this, you have to have a passion for the sport and these guys have it.

“The joy I get is definitely knowing that I was able to do something feeling accomplished throughout the day and then obviously putting up best times is by far one of the best things in the world,” Potter said.

“This swim team’s really cool I’ve never been a part of a team that is this excited about swimming like I feel like this swim team is really well known compared to other teams like my other teams most people didn’t even know we had a team but this team is really fun being with these people,” Niebauer said.

Follow this series throughout the year as WJHL’s Michael Epps finds the High School Standout every week on WJHL.com.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email him at mepps@wjhl.com with ideas for a future High School Standout.