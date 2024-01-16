KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dobyns-Bennett senior Rae Evans and her siblings are enough to field their own squad on the basketball court.

“I have six,” she said.

All six of those siblings are older than her – and four of them even played basketball themselves.

“I just kind of fell in their footsteps, I guess,” she explained.

Basketball wasn’t her only sport growing up. Evans played football and baseball, mostly playing on all-boys teams. Even when she came home for driveway games with her brothers, she never got off easy.

“They always would like roughhouse with me and stuff, but it did make me tougher,” she said. “So, I’m thankful for it in the end.”

Still, despite her toughness, she carried some uncertainty with her in the early playing days of her basketball career.

“Starting out on the court I was always nervous,” she said. “But, I feel like I’ve definitely gotten more confident as I’ve grown up.”

So much so that she’s become a point guard in her time with the Lady Tribe. It’s a role in which she takes great pride.

“Just being able to help my teammates,” she said. “I feel like when I’m out there I try to help them before I help myself … I always strive to see them succeed.”

It’s easy to think and act that way when her teammates feel more like family.

“We’re all super close,” she said. “We just have each other’s backs and stuff.”

“My favorite thing about it is probably the girls on the team.”

Dobyns-Bennett girl’s basketball didn’t quite have the success it hoped for a season ago – finishing the season in the district tournament play-in game with a record of 11-18.

However, this season, the squad has already won eleven games, with the bulk of conference play still remaining.

“Practice how you play – everyone knows it,” Evans said. “But, we are just more strict in our practices and it’s helping us on the court.”

Something about that regiment on the court helps keep her focused off the court, as well.

“It’s crazy because in basketball season my grades are on point,” she smiled. “I guess it’s because I have certain things to focus on.”

She hopes to attend ETSU to study interior design, unless, perhaps, a basketball scholarship comes up. No matter what’s next – basketball scholarship or not – Evans is set on forging her own path.

“I just want to be able to make things the way I’d like them to be.”