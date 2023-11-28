JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett senior Adrian Wynn has been eyeing track and field since he was just five years old.

“My mom would give me this one-pound shot to just go around and mess around with it,” he explained.

His mother, Kassandra, knows a thing or two about shotput. She competed as a Division I athlete at Southern Utah University, before moving to Northeast Tennessee to coach at ETSU.

“Throwing events is what my mom always did – and right before I was born, she was going to Olympic Trials,” he said, “and I kind of took that opportunity away from her.”

So, when Wynn started pouring time and every into throwing competitions himself, he made his mom a promise.

“I promised her I would go to the Olympic Games for her.”

He started to train – hard. By his sophomore year, he was in a position to qualify for the Class 3A state tournament in discuss. But, he didn’t have his best throwing day and missed out by one place.

“That just pushed me even harder and that offseason I was in the weight room non-stop,” he said.

He came back as a junior, becoming the first boy’s track and field state qualifier in more than two decades at David Crockett High School.

“I ran around and did a couple cartwheels,” Wynn said. “I about attempted to do a backflip – my mom yelled at me.”

At the state meet, his first throw of 157-06 would have won him a gold medal – but Wynn wanted more.

“I imagined myself throwing 160 [feet],” he said.

He didn’t quite hit the 160-foot mark, but he did set a new personal record of 158 feet-3 inches to be crowned state champion. The celebration with his mom, now a coach at David Crockett, is a moment he’ll never forget.

“I ran out on the field and started crying and thanking everyone that’s been there for me,” he said. “My mom, she ran out there with me – started hugging me and then she started crying.”

Now, as a senior, Wynn has his encore all planned out.

“To get a repeat,” he said. “Then try to go win nationals this year.”

Wynn has also been a standout on the football field in the last two years, excelling with his 6-foot-7-inch frame at tight end and defensive end.

“It’s been able to give me an outlet,” he said. “This is my brotherhood.”

He even finds time some Tuesdays to volunteer at Melting Pot in Johnson City, serving up meals and smiles to those in need.

“The smiles and the faces light up and it just puts a warm feeling in your heart,” he said.

After graduation this spring, Wynn would like to play college football – or maybe even try balancing both football and throwing events.

But, no matter what happens, he’s keeping his eye on those five rings.

“I told my mom I’d do it – I’m going to do it,” he said. “I stick to my promises.”