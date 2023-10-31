JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett senior Kenley Green was something of a cheerleading novice up through ninth grade.

“I had never cheered before I came to high school,” she said. “Actually, I was a dancer for most of my life.”

Following in her older sister’s footsteps at age four, she found a passion for musical theatre and other genres of dance.

“I actually was a competitive dancer for a long time,” she explained.

But, as a sophomore, she opened a new chapter of her life and tried out as a cheerleader.

“I was very scared to start stunting, but I got into it very easily and I made the team,” she recalled.

The thing she enjoys most about being part of the squad is the daily challenge of giving her best effort alongside her teammates.

“At the end of the school day, I am tired, I know everyone else is tired and having to push myself and fight mentally is one of the better parts of cheer,” she said.

As the daughter and granddaughter of former football coaches, Green loves soaking up the atmosphere on the gridiron each Friday night. But, the big wins or crushing losses won’t be what she most remembers years from now.

“Coming back from basketball games in the winter on the bus,” she said, “and just making those memories with each other I think is the best part.”

Outside of cheer, she has worked hard to improve the experience of Crockett students as a member of student council – starting with the Senior Mentor Program.

“I co-founded it with two other of my peers,” she explained. “I wanted a program where we could help the freshmen and really be positive role models in their lives.”

Green is also the proud president of David Crockett’s Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) chapter, as she pursues her interests in the medical field.

“Next semester I am enrolled to become an EMT at Northeast State,” she said. “That is something I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve always wanted to be an EMT.”

Because for Green, whether it’s at school or in the community, it’s all about giving back.

“I always want to just help as much as I can.”

Green spent the summer attending Governor’s School for the integration of biological and statistical sciences at ETSU. After graduation, she hopes to pursue a biology degree from the Johnson City school.