ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cloudland senior Izabella Christman has been cheering since Pre-K, tagging along with her mom – who’s her coach – to practice.

“They got me a little uniform and I did that all the way up through junior high,” she recalled.

Because one taste of football on Fridays kept her coming back season after season.

“I really enjoy being under the lights and the crowd cheering and running out the boys,” she said.

But, as she approached high school, cheer took a bit of a backseat to her other interests.

“When I come up as a freshman I kind of wanted to focus on school and basketball,” she explained.

Since fourth grade, Christman has never felt anything like stepping out onto the hardwood.

“It’s crazy, because there are so many people in the crowd and stuff, but when you’re out there on the court – I don’t pay attention to any of that,” she said. “I don’t hear anybody.”

As a post player, she embraces the simple struggle for every layup and rebound, as she fights alongside her teammates on the floor.

“We don’t have a very big team, so we can have that on-the-court and off-the-court dynamic and friendship dynamic,” she said.

As a junior, Christman hoped to help lead the Highlanders back to the state tournament. But, a late-season ACL tear threw a wrench in those plans.

“My family was definitely a big help in wanting me to get better, but not making me feel like I had to get back,” she said.

But, she’s already back for her senior season, as Cloudland is already up to double-digit win on the season.

She’ll finish off her senior campaign with softball in the spring – a nice change of pace in her final semester.

“Honestly just spending time with my friends – this is the last time I’m ever going to be able to do this,” she explained.

Her future plans remain up in the air, both athletically and academically. However, as a dually enrolled student at Northeast State – the path ahead is bright.