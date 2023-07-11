ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cherokee graduate Amelia Metz tried it all when it came to sports growing up.

Nothing seemed to stick.

“I tried basketball, I tried volleyball, softball, literally anything,” she said.

Until she was approached at church by her future coach in the fifth grade. He asked if she had ever considered joining a track and field team to compete in throwing events.

“He was like, ‘You look like you could be a good thrower, so come on out and try it,'” she recalled.

Metz didn’t think this sport would stick, either.

“I was like two weeks into throwing and I looked at my mom and I was like – ‘I do not want to do this,'” Metz said. “She said, ‘You’re going to keep trying, you can’t give it up,'”

So, she stuck with it – and as she grew stronger and worked on her technique – Metz quickly went from first-timer to gold medalist.

“I just kept getting better and better – and after winning state championships my seventh and eighth-grade year I was like – this could be something big,” she said.

She was right.

Metz continued competing into high school and began making a habit of standing on podiums, particularly at state meets. She earned a third state title of her career in the weight throw at the 2023 Tennessee State Indoor Championships.

It’s a result that fifth-grade Amelia could have never dreamed up.

“I wouldn’t have believed it,” she said.

The isolation of such an individual sport can drive some people away. Standing alone, readying to throw a shotput, disc or hammer isn’t for everyone. But, something about the challenge drew Metz in as time wore on.

“You always have to blame yourself and you have to hold yourself accountable,” she explained. “It’s not able to push it off to somebody and say they didn’t do this, they didn’t do that – it’s all you.”

High school competition isn’t the end of Metz’s already-successful career, as she’ll continue throwing at the Division I level with Elon in the fall.

“The team and the coach just felt like home,” she said. “It was a great mixture of it all and then academics was a big part, too.”

Aside from being a standout student, Metz served as Miss Chamber of Commerce for Rogersville/Hawkins County, as well as president of the Heritage Lites Youth Leadership Group.

“My community has always been very supportive of me and I’ve always wanted to give back,” she said of her affinity for community involvement and service.

It’s a core value she’ll carry with her to Elon and beyond.

“I’m just looking forward to getting to spend the last few moments with my friends and experience new things.”