ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Cherokee graduated senior Brady LeRoy has been hanging around the Chiefs’ baseball program for a number of years.

“My mom works here, so I’ve always kind of been around and just came to baseball games younger, looked up to those guys – and I’m here now,” he said.

Sometimes, he had to pinch himself.

“It’s just crazy sometimes, sitting on the field, you know, looking at it and four years has already gone by,” he said.

This fourth and final year on the diamond for LeRoy was particularly special, as he earned First Team All-Conference honors out in center field.

“It’s just fun,” he said of playing the position. “Just chasing [the balls] down.”

It was also a banner year for the Chiefs program, as they surpassed 20 wins in a season for the first time in the school’s history. They also finished a district runner-up and booked a spot in regionals for just the second time.

“You rely on the guy behind you,” LeRoy said. “I just think we’ve done good at coming together and working hard together to make those jumps.”

The Chiefs fell short in regionals, ending the 2023 campaign with a record of 23-14. Baseball has taught LeRoy many things, but one pearl of wisdom that stands out above the rest – failure isn’t the end.

“You know, you strike-out one at bat, you got another one later that game,” he explained. “So you kind of just forget about it and keep playing … if you fail, that’s just a learning moment.”

LeRoy’s baseball career has not reach its end, either, as he will suit up for Roan State beginning in the fall.

“I really like the coaches and the facilities,” he said. “They’ve just got some nice facilities out there that are really nice.”

And as a member of Beta Club and a standout student in his time at Cherokee, LeRoy is eager for his next steps, both on and off the field, with like-minded people.

“Being up there with everybody who’s just striving towards the same thing – you know – wanting to get better, wanting to improve themselves,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to that.”