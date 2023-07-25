GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Boone graduated senior Kamryn Wingfield started out as a basketball player.

“I played basketball from when I was really small,” she said. “Just the local church all the way up to middle school.”

But, it didn’t last.

“As good as I thought I was, I wasn’t very good,” she said.

So, she tried something new while following in some family footsteps.

“My brother started running and so I thought, ‘Hey, why not try it,'” she said.

Distance running is something Wingfield thought would be a supplement to her other sports. However, it ended up being the main thing, and it’s all thanks to her brother, Conner.

“He had a major – like the most influence on me actually,” she said. “We’d start out together, and it was nice having that constant training partner and that influence.”

Kamryn stuck with the sport, however, because of her ultra-competitive nature.

“The progress is so much easier to see,” she said. “I love seeing the progress in myself. There are team aspects to running, but it was more the personal development for me.”

She has excelled on the cross country course in her time as a Trailblazer, winning races and eventually setting the school’s 5K record. On the track, she loves going back to her team sports roots to run the 4×800 meter relay.

“My teammates are just the biggest part of this,” she said. “It’s so close-knit because you’re doing everything together from daily runs to your weekend runs. That becomes your family.”

It’s a family she will be sad to leave, but high school graduation has given her the opportunity to build another one as a distance runner at Army West Point starting this fall.

“There’s been at least one of the Wingfields on the other side of the family in the military,” she said. “So, it’s nice to carry on that legacy.”

“The opportunity was unlike any of the other opportunities that I’ve been given,” she said. “I had other visits lined up, but in the long run, it just wasn’t the same.”

But, it’s more than legacy that has led her up the banks of the Hudson River – it’s that promise of a new family.

“I fit in right away. These girls are so nice, they’re so focused, they’re so driven,” she said. “That’s like the perfect atmosphere that I’m looking for.”

And what’s more, she’s back on a level playing field with Conner, who is currently a Division I distance runner himself at the University of Colorado.

“Yeah, definitely,” she said. “He’s been so big in this, just a huge influence.”