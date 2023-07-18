GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Daniel Boone graduated senior Alex Quackenbush though he had found his sports home on the soccer pitch at a young age.

“But, actually in seventh grade I tried out for the middle school team,” he recalled. “I didn’t make it.”

So, Quackenbush sat on the sidelines for two years – until mom gave an ultimatum.

“Mom said that I have to do a sport – and I didn’t know what to do, but all my friends ran,” he said.

So, he started to run as a freshman at Lejeune High School in North Carolina. There was no indoor track in the Tar Heel State, which meant Quackenbush’s first competition experience came outside in the winter.

Still, pretty soon, he was hooked on the sport.

“What really drew me in was – I was getting faster every meet,” he said. “You know, I started out with like a 5:50 in the 1600 [meter], and by the end of the season I got down close to five [minutes] flat.”

After his freshman year, the family moved to Northeast Tennessee – in the summer of 2020.

“So, it was a bit rough,” he admitted. “I came here, I was online – I didn’t know anyone.”

But, once again, Quackenbush was helped through a tough transition by distance running – this time, at Daniel Boone High School.

“It was a lot different,” he said. “I loved the coaches in North Carolina, but they weren’t super hard on us. Coach Jeffers and Ray – I could tell they were very serious about it.”

“We still have fun, but there was no messing around and that kind of drew me in because I really did want to get better,” he added.

By his junior season, his coaches and teammates had helped push him all the way to a gold medal in the 4×800 meter relay at the 2022 TSSAA championships.

“That was a really good feeling,” he said. “Having a close-knit group of really focused individuals, it feels like it motivates me more.”

This past winter, on his 18th birthday, Quackenbush went on to claim another state title in the 2 Mile indoor event.

“I couldn’t really believe it,” he said. “It’s a weird feeling being in front of everyone.”

Quackenbush’s distance career won’t end there. He’s headed to run at West Point, keeping in the family’s military tradition.

“My dad was in the Marine Corps until 2020 when we moved here,” he said. “It’s a little special to me because that’s how I grew up.”

He knows there will be challenges ahead as a student-athlete at the United States Military Academy, but he is ready to embrace those challenges.

“When I was talking to the coach, when I wasn’t sure I was going yet, he called them warriors,” he said. “Each one of the members of the team is a warrior. That’s just something that appealed to me a lot.”