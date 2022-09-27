GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Daniel Boone Trailblazers are a perfect 5-0 to start the 2022 football season. It’s as hot of a start the program has put together since 2006.

The team is doing it on both sides, having allowed just 14 total points. The Blazers can also score in bunches, thanks in part to the play of quarterback Luke Jenkins.

“We just prepare a lot and put a lot of preparation in the week before – a lot of film,” Jenkins said.

“[He] got kind of thrown into the fire last year as a sophomore, so anytime that game experience can help him – you can tell he’s playing with a little bit more confidence this year,” head football coach Jeremy Jenkins said.

“Being the quarterback, it’s a lot of pressure on you,” Luke said. “But, once you get past that it’s fun to lead the team and it’s fun to win – to win and lead the team.”

But, quarterbacking a winning team is only part of what makes the game appealing to the junior.

“I feel like it just teaches you a lot on and off the field,” he said. “Just being a leader, having to tell people what to do and just taking control.”

“He knows he’s the captain on that side, the quarterback on that side – everybody looks to him,” Jeremy added.

Even a dual threat like Jenkins won’t make every play, however. No quarterback at any level will. But, it’s in those times that the young signal caller has learned the most about this sports – and himself.

“You know, if you mess up – just put it behind you and move onto the next play,” Luke said. “You can use that in whatever you’re doing really. You mess up, make a mistake, put it behind you and move on.”

In the classroom, Jenkins doesn’t make many mistakes – not according to his 3.92 GPA.

“My parents are on me always,” he said. “If I’m not getting As then I’m doing it wrong.”

It may not be easy, but Jenkins knows just him important the grade is to continue playing the game he loves.

“It’s tough, you know – go to school, then football and then doing other ACT stuff,” he said. “It is what it is, you know. It’s just what you’ve got to do to be able to play football.”