BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – John Battle graduated senior, Taylor Wallace, has always been drawn to the duality of soccer.

“I love the simplicity, but also the complexity of the game,” she said.

When she first laced up her cleats at three years old, it was the simplicity that held her attention.

“It was just kind of more like running around, kicking a ball – chasing a ball,” she said.

As she got older, the game began to change around her.

“You could really see more strategy in the game and really just working on specific techniques,” she said.

But, even as Wallace excelled at the technical side of the sports, it was the little things that brought her the greatest sense of joy.

“Its so fun to be able to just walk on the field and just pass around with my teammates and stuff,” she said. “We do a lot of stuff outside of practice – we go eat dinner and then we’ll go on car rides. We sometimes go on little nature walks after tough games, just so we can we have a recovery day.”

This past spring, her senior season, Wallace was captain of a group as close-knit as she can ever recall.

“We all get along really well and we’re all like family,” she said.

The year came to a close in the Region 2D quarterfinals, but Wallace’s efforts earned her VHSL Class 2 Second Team All-State honors.

“Effort will always out-play skill,” the now two-time All-State midfielder said, “because as long as you’re working outside of practice and working hard, you’ll always get better.”

Her hard work also earned her a spot on the Emory & Henry women’s soccer team beginning this fall – and a chance to pursue her off-field passion.

“I want to be a high school math teacher, and so I’m going to go in and major in mathematics and education,” she said.

Just like her dad, who now works for Washington County Public Schools in Virginia. Wallace also sees this career path as an opportunity to help others learn and succeed.

“I really like how you can build relationships with students and be personal with students,” she said. “I’ve always enjoyed just having that connection with people.”