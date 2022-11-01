ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Abingdon senior Makaleigh Jessee has been running for about as long as she can remember.

“I’ve been doing it for a really long time,” she said. “When I was little, we used to do family 5Ks together and my mom also ran in high school. So, it’s really just always been a part of my life.”

But, for as long as she’s been running, her love of the sport has never faded.

“I think it can teach you a lot and I really enjoy it,” she said.

From the time she first put on an oversized Falcon cross country uniform in sixth grade, to her first steps on the track as a freshman – one thing was clear.

“You can kind of tell a special runner when you see them,” Abingdon track and field head coach Brent Swiney explained. “And I knew we had something pretty special coming along.”

But, not even Swiney could have predicted just how special Jessee’s career would be.

She’s been an all-state performer a combined 13 times. She has earned that honor in every single season in which she has participated in her high school career.

“She is a hard worker and is not afraid of a challenge,” Abingdon cross country head coach Allyson Newton said.

But, Jessee knows that success hasn’t happened overnight.

“I’ve gotten better from freshman year on and so I think that gradual progression just has really made me appreciate what I’m able to do with the sport,” she said.

“Each year she’s gone a little bit higher, finished a little bit higher,” Newton said. “She has put in the miles – there is no offseason for her. She is running all the time.”

What she’s done throughout her career, thus far, is nothing short of extraordinary. This cross country season alone, she has broken the school’s 5K record – twice.

The first time, she turned in a blazing 18:13.9 at the 2022 Knight’s Crossing Invitational in Roanoke. Just a few weeks later, she took more than 15 seconds off her time at the 2022 MileStat.com Invitational in Mechanicsville, Virginia – setting the new school record at 17:58.

Since I’ve been doing it for so long – I’ve always set these goals for myself and it means a lot to meet those goals and to just have people around me that are looking out for me and that are cheering me on as I try to set these goals and meet them,” Jessee said.

“She holds all of the distance records,” Newton explained. “You would never know that walking down the hall, coming into practice – she’s very humble.”

But – she’s not satisfied.

“For me, it’s just the progression – like can I run faster,” she said.

“She has impressed, she has improved – but there’s always a little bit more and she knows that,” Newton said.

One final goal she hopes to accomplish in her senior season is to capture a state championship.

“That’s been a really big goal of mine for really my whole career,” Jessee said. “So, I feel like I’ve really been putting in the work lately – so I hope that it will pay off in the end.”

And her coaches believe, she’s got a pretty good shot to do just that.

“Whether we’re talking about cross country, indoor track, outdoor track – I think she’s going to give herself a very nice chance to really succeed at the state meets,” Swiney said.

State championship or not, Jessee’s relentless work ethic is already leaving a legacy that goes well beyond the margins of the record books.

“We’ve got some young girls that are looking very good and hopefully by seeing her, they’ll be motivated to kind of continue our standard going forward,” Swiney said.

While competing at the top of her game, Jessee is also pushing the Top 10 in her class, academically.

“I really feel like you can’t have one without the other, so it is really important to me to balance it out, especially looking forward to college,” she said. “I think it’s important for me to learn now how to balance that as a student-athlete, so that when I do get to that next level – it should be a lot easier, since I’ve already been used to doing it.”

Jessee is hopeful to compete at that next level, and both Swiney and Newton believe that with her work ethic and leadership qualities – there’s no doubt of her future success.

“She’s an amazing young lady with a very bright future,” Newton said. “She’s special, she is special.”