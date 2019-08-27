High School Standout Will Albright fulfilling lifelong dream to play for UT

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Sports Director Kenny Hawkins features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week our High School Standout is Will Albright, a member of the Greeneville High School football team.

Albright has always had a dream of becoming a Vol, and in Fall 2020, that dream will come true.

In the video above you can see part of our Q & A with Albright as he discusses the upcoming season, and his future at the University of Tennessee.