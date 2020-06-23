High School Standout Taylor Cox finds comfort in one of her three Johnson Co. sports

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Taylor Cox, a graduating senior volleyball, basketball, and tennis player at Johnson County High School.

Taylor Cox had quite a senior year at Johnson County High School.

“She actually is fearless that’s something you can’t really teach,” Johnson Co. head tennis coach Zack Pittman said.

She started on the volleyball court, earning all-conference honors. She then led the Lady Longhorns in scoring for the girls basketball team.

“The good thing about her is she had a great motor she played hard every second of every game and she always wanted to be the one to take the shot when the game was on the line you know that’s a rare trait for kids to have nowadays,” Johnson Co. head girls basketball coach Leon Tolley said.

“I just love playing sports and that’s the thing I grew up doing was playing sports and the people I played basketball and volleyball with I played with tennis,” Cox said.

Tennis was her third sport, with multiple state tournament appearances to her name.

“She just goes out there and competes and just does what needs to be done and it kinda just comes naturally just that competitive spirit and like I said she doesn’t overthink and I think that’s what made her a good athlete no matter what she did,” Pittman said.

Cox made it to state in the doubles match her sophomore and junior year, with her doubles partner Olivia Cox, her twin sister.

“Well we had grown up playing together so we had played together for years before we played high school,” Olivia Cox said.

“Yeah and it was like we were used to playing with each other but we didn’t know all the rules,” Taylor Cox said.

To get the experience of playing with her twin sibling helped her gain even more confidence on the tennis court.

“I’m glad to have her as a partner because I feel more comfortable playing with her than anybody else she just knew me on the court,” Taylor Cox said.

“And we eventually learned how each other played so we played off each other’s strengths too,” Olivia Cox said.

Taylor didn’t need much additional confidence on the basketball court, scoring 16 points per game this year as she became a member of the 1,000 points club.

“It was probably the best moment I ever had playing basketball because ever since my 8th grade year, that’s when I started, I always wanted to get 1,000 points and when he called out that I got the 1,000 points I was so happy,” Taylor Cox said.

Taylor is headed to Alice Lloyd College in Kentucky to play basketball, and her partner Olivia will stick around too. She’ll be a team manager for the basketball team.

“Oh it’s really exciting because I wanted to play basketball in college for a while and I got to meet the coaches and they seem like really good coaches and it’s kinda nerve-wracking because it’ll be different than playing in high school but I think I can manage it,” Taylor Cox said.

