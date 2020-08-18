High School Standout senior class leading D-B girls soccer in uncertain times

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is the senior class on the Dobyns-Bennett girls soccer team.

High school sports are back this week in Tennessee.

“Looking at all the other states that have had to cancel full seasons and of course our boys last season having theirs cut short which was terrible for them, we are lucky,” Dobyns-Bennett assistant girls soccer coach John Good said.

The D-B girls soccer team is navigating the pandemic to get out on the field.

“I’m very happy to be out here and the girls are taking it seriously too they’ve watched where they’ve went they’ve taken care of themselves, in order for us to play they had to take care of themselves,” D-B head girls soccer coach Tony Weaver said.

That responsibility starts with leadership from the seniors, like Emilee Lane and Kinzee Mounger.

“Extremely thankful, honestly it’s hard cause we didn’t have a travel season in soccer this year due to COVID so this is kind of our only opportunity to get any kind of colleges to look at is if they haven’t already,” Lane said.

“It’s very important I’m watching everything that I’m doing I don’t go too many places and if I do it’s with the same people that I’ve been around, it was hard in preseason because we really wanted to get out there and get on the ball but we had to follow the rules, it sucked but we’re pushing through it and we’re looking really good this year,” Mounger said.

It’s nice for a coach to have a handful of seniors, but D-B has 13 of them!

“It’s great because they kinda know my style and they know what to expect, and they’re great examples on the practice field and in games so that leadership you can’t replace it,” Weaver said.

“We all get along super good we’re honestly really close we picked up one last year that plays basketball she’s super athletic she helped us out last year and then we picked up another one from basketball this year we’ve just got athletes,” Lane said.

These seniors have brought confidence to this Lady Indians team, even in times as strange as these.

“Extremely thankful honestly because all we were doing at the beginning we could only run so we would come here and run and that was literally it we’d run six miles some days,” Lane said.

“We are super fortunate here at D-B and I’m really thankful for what we’re made of here and for our coaches and how they treat us it’s amazing,” Mounger said.

It's nice for coaches to have a handful of seniors on their teams; the @tribefutbol girls soccer team has 13 of them! We feature the impressive @dbtribelive senior class in this week's High School Standout, tonight on https://t.co/LvCSgUD0eC and on News Channel 11 at 6. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/rV2Ps2B9XH — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) August 18, 2020

Despite everything going on, they still have high expectations for this season.

“We want to get as far as we can I really think we can get super far this year but honestly we just swing the ball a little bit more work it in that inside get it in and out quick,” Mounger said.

“Getting to the state tournament is the goal and then anything can happen so that’s the goal is to get to the state championship,” Weaver said.

