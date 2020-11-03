High School Standout Ramsey Brothers prove unique chemistry with electric results

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standouts are Devin and Landon Ramsey, junior and sophomore football players at Unaka High School.

The coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for teams to be prepared for the high school football season.

“Coming in and then getting going and the stop and start herky jerky nature of the 2020 football season made it difficult,” Unaka head football coach O’Brien Bennett said.

Without a true offseason, they had to find ways to replace that team chemistry. It helps when your quarterback, Landon Ramsey, and wide receiver, Devin Ramsey are brothers.

“It’s a good connection he hits me for a pass I always have his back it’s always good to be playing with your brother and having that experience in life,” junior Devin Ramsey said.

“I treasure it a ton, me and him playing together is just amazing we started out young played on two different teams for two different ages but now we get to play together it’s amazing,” sophomore Landon Ramsey said.

They always say practice makes perfect; these two teammates have been practicing for years.

“We’ve always played around in the yard done that stuff in life it’s just a really good connection to have,” Devin Ramsey said.

“We have a 10-times better connection even though I have a good connection with all my receivers but me and him it’s just something special,” Landon Ramsey said.

“Of course when you grow up with a guy and you’ve been playing ball with him whether it’s your older brother or younger brother there’s something special about that so when they get the connection going on a Friday night it’s exciting to see,” Bennett said.

Their electric talent has been on full display in their last two games, when Landon connected with Devin on 30 passes for 529 yards and eight touchdowns.

“One of the things I love about it is Landon will throw a touchdown to Devin and everyone’s running up there like they’re part of the family they’re brothers too because here it is one big family,” Bennett said.

These guys are getting better and better, and they know being brothers helps with that.

“Yeah we’ve grown from year to year like last year we had some pretty good games and this year we’ve just grown tremendously from last year to this year with our connection and chemistry,” Landon Ramsey said.

“We’ve gotten more work in on Sundays coming up here running routes and getting our timing down just working and trying to hit each other on the plays and getting stuff done,” Devin Ramsey said.

Of course, they have their brotherly bond off the field, too.

“He’s a good older brother he likes to take care of me keeps me out of trouble he likes to mess with me a lot but we’re brothers you know,” Landon Ramsey said.

“It can be a couple fights here and there but it’s fun all around cause we just have a good time together and we gotta treasure that moment you never know when football’s gonna end,” Devin Ramsey said.

These two aren’t the only Ramsey’s to play for the Warriors. Their older brother John Boy Ramsey played football and their younger sister Linsey plays basketball.

“Oh yeah I’m real lucky it feels great to be playing with my brother, played with John Boy my freshman year and now him so it’s a really good experience to have,” Devin Ramsey said.

They helped jumpstart this team chemistry, which helped jumpstart a special Unaka football season.

“It’s a big family here, Stoney Creek is a tight knit community and they love their Rangers so the community gets excited the kids get excited and it’s just fun to coach

