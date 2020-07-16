High School Standout Peyton Carter breaks schools records despite losing her freshman year

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Peyton Carter, a graduating senior girls basketball player at Abingdon High School.

The Abingdon girls basketball team is already looking forward to next season.

“We gotta keep the kids apart they can’t share equipment so they come in they get a basketball and that’s your basketball,” Abingdon head girls basketball coach Jimmy Brown said.

They’ll be ready, but as ready as they can be without graduating senior Peyton Carter.

“My senior season was probably by far my best ever, the school’s amazing, great coaching staff, I love Coach Brown,” Carter said.

“It’s hard to put into words what she meant for us your point guard is always pretty important for a basketball team but for us Peyton she scored for us she shared the ball she got her teammates involved,” Brown said.

Carter was the senior leader on a team that captivated Abingdon High School.

“We were winning a bunch of games and it was fun watching us play because we were all playing together and stuff so it was to watch the girls team play we just brought the atmosphere the student section staff members were wanting to come so it brought everybody up and it was fun,” Carter said.

She had a thrilling senior season and etched her name in the school record books.

“I mean I did dream of it to break some records and stuff but I was really just going out there to play and it all just kinda happened but I will never forget my senior year I had the best teammates,” Carter.

Carter broke the school record in career points, and career assists late last season.

“Every time I would get the ball the fans would start going louder and quieter and louder and I was like I think I’m close and I actually looked over at my dad like ‘what’ and he goes ‘1 point’ and I was like oh my gosh so it was seconds left in the game and in my head I was like there’s so many people here I gotta do it tonight so I was like gimme the ball gimme the ball,” Carter said.

Breaking those records is impressive enough, but she missed almost her entire freshman year with a torn ACL in the third game of the season.

“Her freshman year I think she scored 35 points, to come back and come back the way she did to me it’s mind-blowing that she was able to accomplish all that in basically three years at the varsity level,” Brown said.

“Probably the biggest setback of my life but I’m grateful that it happened because I was able to find within myself the work ethic I had the determination and the want and love that I have for basketball,” Carter said.

Those records will settle in as she heads to Tennessee Tech this fall to continue her basketball career.

“It’s a very challenging and competitive position at Tennessee Tech we’ve got a bunch of guards so I just gotta work hard and hopefully I’ll get some playing time,” Carter said.

“Abingdon High School is definitely gonna miss her,” Brown said.

Follow this series throughout the year as WJHL’s Michael Epps finds the High School Standout every week on WJHL.com.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email him at mepps@wjhl.com with ideas for a future High School Standout.