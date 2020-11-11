High School Standout Olivia Absher fulfills dream of becoming Happy Valley star

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Olivia Absher, a senior girls basketball and softball player at Happy Valley High School.

Winter sports have arrived! A new era starts next week for the Happy Valley girls basketball team, with new head coach Dana Hill.

“Just trying to get the program back to where it needs to be you know we’re excited to get at it this is a group that actually played for me at the middle school so I know this group and I’m enthusiastic excited ready to go,” Hill said.

Most of the girls on this team played for Hill at Happy Valley Middle School. That includes Olivia Absher.

“I love it, I love how intense he makes practices feel it’s like no other there are days I come to the gym he’s here and we’re getting better every single day,” Absher said.

“Olivia is a competitor her effort has never ever been in question she gives it everything she’s got every moment she’s on the floor and she demands that out of her teammates she’s a natural leader,” Hill said.

Absher is a senior, and a central piece of this Lady Warriors team.

“I think my biggest role is to lead I think that’s kinda always been my role and it carries into my senior year and I think of course to play defense that’s what I do and to score a little bit more this year I think that’s what I need to do to help my team succeed,” Absher said.

“We look to her for that leadership and that guidance and that’s Olivia in a nutshell, she’s a leader, you look that up in the dictionary her name and her picture’s there,” Hill said.

Then in the spring, she serves the same role on the Happy Valley softball team.

“I love softball my best friends are all on the softball team I enjoy it so much nothing better,” Absher said.

That’s not all. She also ran cross country in the fall of her freshman and sophomore years, but she made the difficult decision to give it up, to focus on basketball.

“I feel like going into my junior season my team really needed me to be there and be in the weight room as much as possible and get stronger so it was a hard choice but I decided to give it up,” Absher said.

Fortunately for the Lady Warriors, that decision paid off, as she averaged over 10 points, six rebounds and three steals per game last year.

“It definitely paid off I feel like I got so much stronger and just being in the gym and working on my fundamentals I feel like it helped me so much,” Absher said.

It’s that drive and dedication that’s made her the player she is today.

“I love Happy Valley it’s my home it really is I couldn’t have picked a better place to go I love it,” Absher said.

You can tell she takes pride in wearing this uniform.

“I’ve literally wanted to do it since I was five years old and here I am I’m living my dream right now,” Absher said.

“Olivia is one of these that she loves Happy Valley I honestly believe if you cut her open right now she’d be bleeding Maroon and White so if you had a picture of a true Warrior that’s what she would be,” Hill said.

So much so that she played all year ’round for three different sports.

“It’s definitely a lot, it takes a lot out of me but I love it I could play sports for the rest of my life if I could,” Absher said.

“Olivia’s always on the go I’m always asking you gotta calm down you gotta relax take a few days off just chill out but she’s always doing something if it’s not softball it’s basketball she supports every team here she’s just a tremendous student athlete,” Hill said.

