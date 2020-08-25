High School Standout McKenna Dietz stepping up in 1st stage of 3-sport senior year

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is McKenna Dietz, a senior volleyball, girls basketball, and softball player at Daniel Boone High School.

“We’ll follow all the rules just so we can play so just thankful we can play,” Dietz said.

The Daniel Boone volleyball team is just happy to put the uniform on.

“It’s great to be out here especially when you have a good team it’s good to be able to show it so hopefully everyone stays healthy nobody gets sick and we can move on,” Daniel Boone head volleyball coach Chelsea Baker said.

In order for these teams to continue to play, they gotta stay healthy.

“Coach Baker really tells us be smart when you’re out always wear your mask be careful with how many people you’re around and everything and just be safe when you’re out around,” Dietz said.

McKenna Dietz knows how it feels to have a season taken away from her. She had her softball season cut short back in March.

“I’m excited for senior year you know hopefully we’ll get our softball season that we didn’t get last year basketball too hopefully we can do as good as we did last year,” Dietz said.

Now, Dietz is hoping to be a leader this year in three different sports: volleyball, basketball and softball. First up: volleyball this fall.

“It’s really exciting I’m really grateful for every practice every game we get to have,” Dietz said.

“I don’t think I have enough words for McKenna Deitz she is phenomenal crazy athletic there are things I see and I’m like that was so impressive she can get to every single ball she can do something with every single ball she cannot only set, she can hit pass she can do it all,” Baker said.

Dietz and teammate Dannah Persinger lead a senior class replacing five seniors, four of them starters from last year’s team.

“I feel like me and McKenna have stepped up to be leaders and we have a big role to fill and she gets every ball up she’s always positive with you she’s so encouraging to other teammates,” Persinger said.

“I’m pretty comfortable, last year my role was more setting people up like Jaycie and Grayson and this year I’m taking on the role more of getting the points for our team and putting the ball down myself,” Dietz said.

She’s focused on one sport at a time, so the girls basketball team will have to wait a while to get McKenna away from the volleyball net.

“2 years ago when I got this job McKenna didn’t play basketball we kinda begged her to come play cause she’s such a great athlete she can run she can jump she’s a great teammate she’s gonna be a great leader for us this year and she’s gotta step into that role,” Daniel Boone head girls basketball coach Beau Hauldren said.

“My school’s great I love everybody that’s around me all the administration is great and very supportive towards all the sports,” Dietz said.

