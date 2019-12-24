High School Standout Mchale Bright performs on more than basketball courts

BRISTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Mchale Bright, a senior on the Tennessee High boys basketball team.

You could make an argument that athletes are performers.

They practice a craft and perform that craft in front of a crowd of people.

“Honestly it’s no different, it’s really the same, same atmosphere same mindset you know just have to let the nerves flow away and focus on what you’re doing,” Tennessee High basketball player Mchale Bright said.

Bright considers himself a performer, but not just on the basketball court.

He is the lead singer in a band with his friends, called Broken Daze.

“We have a few things lined up this year and we’re planning to be at some pretty big festivals with some pretty big names,” Bright said.

The band got a gig earlier this month as an opening act for Blacktop Mojo, for a concert at Capone’s in Johnson City. The only problem: he had to miss a basketball game for the show.

“They felt like it was really something that they needed to do maybe a once in a lifetime opportunity so we supported them,” Tennessee High boys basketball head coach Roby Witcher said.

But that’s not all; Mchale did some proffesional acting as a kid, appearing on Celebrity Ghost Stories, Homicide Hunters, and even the David Letterman Show.

“I think his parents were there but he was there for himself his agent got him the gig he was a little bitty kid at that time,” Witcher said.

He even appeared in multiple television commercials. But as he got older, he decided to make a career change.

“Honestly basketball, basketball growing up you know and I had to get braces so I just figured it was time to set it aside,” Bright said.

So Bright switched out costumes for uniforms; went from film sets to basketball arenas.

“I think we called a timeout almost immediately after it happened and we all gave him high fives and hugged him and then we got right back to playing trying to win a game, it was a good moment,” McBrayer said.

He scored his 1,000 career point during a tournament game in the Bahamas earlier this month.

“It was really just a lot of relief, I would say it’s definitely something that I’ve worked very hard for and my family has worked very hard for, my dad rebounding for me as a kid,” Bright said.

“When we came back here we kinda did a presentation so his whole family got to see it too,” Witcher said.

“They gave me a ball it has my name on it and says 1,000 points, it was very special especially in the Bahamas, it couldn’t have been any better you know,” Bright said.

Mchale is young, he doesn’t have to pick one thing to focus on.

“He was in the shower with the curtain closed and I could hear him singing and I’ve gone to see him and his band, I’ve seen them perform at a couple places on State Street so yeah he’s a pretty good singer,” Witcher said.

“Yeah it all comes together you know one thing supports another supports basketball, it all pulls into this thing life, you know,” Bright said.

