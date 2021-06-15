High School Standout Luke Reed uses his view of the field to an advantage in multiple sports

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Luke Reed, a senior boys soccer player at Gate City High School.

It’s no secret a soccer team can’t get very far without its goalie.

“You have a lot of time back here by yourself too whenever it’s not in stressful times I enjoy having a peaceful time I love being out in nature anyways,” Reed said.

Gate City senior goalkeeper Luke Reed has a view of the field nobody else has, which he uses to his advantage.

“Communication is a very big part, I want everyone to know what’s going on what I see what they need to know every little bit of information is very key to success,” Reed said.

If the opposing team does get a shot on goal, good luck getting it past this guy.

“To me there’s nothing better than stopping what everybody wants to see and that’s beautiful shots everybody’s dream is to shoot pretty goals and I’m there to shoot their dreams down it’s pretty brutal but that’s how I like to think about it,” Reed said.

He’s done a pretty good job of that, making over 100 saves and only allowing seven goals all season, four of them coming to a Class 3 team in Abingdon.

“I was raised to take pride in whatever I do whether it be football basketball soccer it doesn’t matter just life in general I think that’s very important,” Reed said.

That mindset has radiated to the rest of the team and it helped the Blue Devils claim the regular season Mountain 7 title.

“Absolutely these guys are hard working guys they have fun while they’re doing it and that’s my favorite part they come and have a good time I’m there to have a good time too I’m thankful to be teammates with them,” Reed said.

He also played basketball and football for Gate City. He takes his view of the field and communication skills from the quarterback position to goalie.

“I mean they’re just different views of the game really from anybody else you don’t see anything else you see what the defense is doing on both sides soccer and football,” Reed said.

Now he’s almost like the quarterback on the pitch and he makes some spectacular saves at the net.

“For me I want to be the complete player I have tons of flaws but I try to perfect those flaws to play at the next level it’s crucial to be sharp in all areas to be able to dive to make acrobatic saves to be able to play with your feet that’s the modern day goalkeeper nowadays,” Reed said.

Gate City wouldn’t be in the region tournament without him and they have much more to accomplish this season.

“We want to win a state championship that’s been my goal since I’ve known what a state championship is that’s all I’ve ever dreamed of and I hope to capture it,” Reed said.

