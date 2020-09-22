High School Standout Luke Myers leading in a new era of South Greene football

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Luke Myers, a junior football player at South Greene High School.

This is a team ready for a new era.

“We feel very fortunate,” South Greene head football coach Shawn Jones said.

The South Greene football team has emerged in recent years as a legitimate playoff contender.

“Well it used to be just make the playoffs but after the last couple seasons we’re looking at least three deep, that’s kinda what our goal is and after you get to the 3rd round you never know what’s gonna happen so it’s kinda changed around here as to what our expectations are,” Jones said.

The Rebels made it to the second round last year, and the state quarterfinals two years ago. They graduated a huge senior class but have still managed to start this season 5-0.

“Technically we’re still young we’ve got seven seniors on the ballclub so all we gotta do is fix some mistakes and we feel like we can make that deep run just getting better every week and fixing the mistakes that we’ve been making and we feel once we do that we’ll be fine,” Jones said.

A key part of this season’s success can be found in junior quarterback Luke Myers.

“We’ve been working hard since December just finding ways to get in the weight room get together and stuff and talking through it and figuring out where we need to get better at,” Myers said.

Myers has the ability to make plays with his arm and his legs, and he showed it last week scoring two touchdowns each way.

“Just working as a team everyone getting along and playing hard together that’s a major thing and I think that we’ll play hard for our seniors,” Myers said.

“As he goes we go and he’s been very impressive in what he’s done this year both running and throwing the football he doesn’t come off the field and that’s probably the most impressive thing the only time we take him off the field is a couple special teams plays and he never complains he goes out there and he does it,” Jones said.

Myers is part of a talented group of Rebels players ready to make some noise in Region 1-2A.

“We’ve got some new oncoming players this year some basketball players Chandler Fillers and Preston Bailey they’ve come a long way we’ve been throwing and working pretty hard in the weight room and on the field too we all pretty much get along we’ve played together since we’ve been freshmen so hopefully we’ve got another year of good chemistry,” Myers said.

These guys, like every team, are just thankful to be out there on the field during this pandemic.

“We’re excited to play every game we can we’re just taking it game by game and enjoying everything we’re playing right now we just love it we’re enjoying practice too these games are just bonuses but yeah we’re just going game by game,” Myers said.

“Conference games are gonna be big now because again you never know what’s gonna happen as far as the season goes you never know when you’re gonna have to take two weeks off so every game’s important now to try and get these conference wins,” Jones said.

