High School Standout Jenna Hutchins working to reach next level

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Sports Director Kenny Hawkins features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Jenna Hutchins, a sophomore at Science Hill High School.

Hutchins was named Tennessee Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

In the video above you can see part of our Q & A with Hutchins as she discusses the upcoming season and her goals for the future.

SEE ALSO: Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins named Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Player of the Year

Watch more high school standout stories HERE.