High School Standout Jake Thacker sets model for success he looked up to as a kid

This week’s High School Standout is Jake Thacker, a senior boys basketball and baseball player at Abingdon High School.

Kids in Abingdon look up to the Falcons.

“There are little kids up there that maybe look up to us and that’s really special to me to have someone to be looked up to,” Abingdon senior Jake Thacker said.

Thacker dreamed of being on the boys basketball team; now he’s a senior leader on it.

“You know there was a lot of good people that played here before us and when you come watch this game as a 6th grader all you can do is dream to be out there one day and to finally get the experience it’s really special,” Thacker said.

It wasn’t just Jake, but the whole senior class has a tight bond that started at a young age.

“I’ve been with these same kids my whole entire life we’ve played with the same group our whole entire life and to finally get to do it in front of everyone and show everyone what we’re capable of it’s really special,” Thacker said.

Not only are they having fun out here, but they’ve turned Abingdon into one of the top high school teams in Southwest Virginia.

“I can see that in them I think they’ve gotten more confident as this year has went on and they’ve earned that confidence in the way that they’ve played I can see that switch in them and it’s fun to watch, as a coach it’s great to see the kids work and see the fruits of that labor,” Abingdon head boys basketball coach Aaron Williams said.

“We knew this year was coming and we’ve worked the previous three years for this year and it’s finally here we’re just trying to, we knew this was how it was gonna be and now we’re just having fun with it,” Thacker said.

This year’s squad has been right there at the top of the Mountain 7 conference, with the intangibles it takes to go far in the playoffs.

“We realize we’re not gonna be able to shoot the ball 60-70% every night but there’s one thing that can stay the same and that’s our defense and we work on that day in and day out it’s just gonna be the constant for us every night and so and if it’s there I feel like if we play good defense that’s when we win,” Thacker said.

“Jake is the leader of the team he’s a guy you can always count on you can always trust he cares a lot about it he’s one of the best players I’ve coached in 29-30 years who really applies what you give him he’s really the engine that keeps the motor running,” Williams said.

They’ve reached this level of success in a season unlike any other, a season condenses by the VHSL in order to fit the high school football season in the spring.

“It’s insane a lot of people can complain about only having 60% of their season but I’m just grateful for the chance to even play and the no fans sucks but in the grand scheme of life we’re just out here to play,” Thacker said.

Thacker also plays baseball for the Falcons and hopes to play at the next level in one of these sports, but for now he’s doing what he can on and off the court.

“That I do well in school I’m also a member of Rosedale Baptist Church and I try to keep my head straight focus on things in life that matter,” Thacker said.

The team is currently in a team-wide quarantine, a bummer for these kids and the coaches, but it’s another obstacle to power through.

“Our team motto this year is advance through adversity and what that means is whatever you’re given you can only control what you can control and that’s what we’re gonna try to do is go day by day,” Thacker said.

