High School Standout Inari Phillips takes huge step forward in sophomore year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Inari Phillips, a sophomore volleyball player at Dobyns-Bennett High School.

It’s the sport that they love.

“I feel like volleyball is their lifeline if they don’t have it they don’t know what to do and it’s just school I mean it’s something that they love, something that they look forward to,” Dobyns-Bennett head volleyball coach Patricia Dygert said.

The Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team is treasuring the experience of playing their sport this fall.

“We’re lucky to even have a program this year because of COVID and this year’s been great we started off slow a lot of injuries we graduated a lot of girls this year so we have a ton of girls playing new positions,” Dygert said.

One of those girls is sophomore Inari Phillips, a first-year starter.

“A lot more comfortable, last year was a really big year for me to learn and I’m really thankful that I could learn so much because now I’m so comfortable and I don’t have that awkward year because last year was awkward and I was new to everything,” Phillips said.

“Last year Inari played great as a freshman she played a little bit on the varsity team so this year she was filling big shoes she’s a starter on varsity on the front line Inari has really stepped up the occasion she’s really been more aggressive this year,” Dygert said.

Good luck getting anything by her when she’s on the front line, she’s been making plays game after game.

“This year I’ve really tried to work on my aggressiveness and I’ve really tried to swing on every ball and really put everything down instead of being timid because you can’t win when you’re timid you can’t play scared,” Phillips said.

“It’s really impressive Inari’s done a great job she’s definitely trying to fill that leadership role she’s definitely trying to run an offense and she’s definitely putting the ball away,” Dygert said.

Her transition to starting as a sophomore has been eased over through her bond with senior Meg Maynor.

“Oh my god Inari I love her so much we call each other our middle besties we’re tight we’re a middle run team we’ve always been that way middle’s a tough job and she’s definitely filled it,” Maynor said.

“We call each other our middle besties so we have that relationship between each other and I really appreciate when I need her help she’s always to tell me spots or when when I’m down on myself she says try this or try that and so she’s always there for me to help me,” Phillips.

She’s a key piece of this Lady Indians team, and will be for years to come.

“When we need to put the ball away I say run Inari find your middle run her she’s tall she’s big she can put it away she can find spots so she’s definitely a go to player,” Dygert said.

“Our biggest goal at the beginning of the season was just to grow and learn from every game and I think we’re doing a really good job of that we didn’t start off how we wanted to but I think we’re doing really well right now,” Phillips said.

Follow this series throughout the year as WJHL’s Michael Epps finds the High School Standout every week on WJHL.com.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email him at mepps@wjhl.com with ideas for a future High School Standout.