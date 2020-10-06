High School Standout Gabby Carter proudly wears Chuckey-Doak uniform in two sports

AFTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Gabby Carter, a senior volleyball and girls basketball player at Chuckey-Doak High School.

“It’s been a lot of tears and a lot of laughs but I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Gabby Carter said.

Despite all the craziness, Carter is happy to wear the Chuckey-Doak uniform again.

“It’s been very stressful, masks, gotta be protected and all this I honestly didn’t think that we would have a season but I prayed to God every day that we were going to and we did and I’m thankful for that,” Carter said.

The Chuckey-Doak volleyball team is thankful too, to have her holding down the middle every game.

“It means absolutely everything she is the most uplifting energetic player on the court every point scored she’s jumping in the air screaming for her teammates and she’s always out there playing her very best and you can tell she’s so excited to get to play her senior season,” Chuckey-Doak head volleyball coach Brittany Hoyle said.

“Every game I’ve always prayed that I’m gonna go out there and do something for my team whether it’s blocking hitting serving something,” Carter said.

Then in the winter, the girls basketball team will be just as thankful to have her hold down the paint.

“I’m ready for basketball season I’m ready to play and see where my senior season takes me winning more games than we won last year I’m used to going to state winning AAU ball and getting those big medals,” Carter said.

Both teams love having her, but she has a special connection with volleyball.

“Honestly I like volleyball a lot it’s my passion it’s so much easier and more offers I’ve always sent my film out and everything else,” Carter said.

“She’s always the team leader she’s giving her best she’s going up for every single ball that has moved and she’s picking up her teammates kind of carrying them through and she has really stepped up in her senior season,” Hoyle said.

“She really holds us all together when we need it especially because she’s always making sure everyone stays up and doesn’t get down on themselves or anything else,” Chuckey-Doak junior volleyball player Jocelyn Paysinger said.

No matter the season, Carter wears this uniform and represents this school as well as anybody.

“She uplifts our Black Knight code of honor to its fullest extent she carries herself as somebody who knows it’s an honor to wear Chuckey-Doak across her chest,” Hoyle said.

“It really takes a lot of me to put this uniform on every day and go out there and I don’t know what’s gonna happen sometimes I might not play the best but I always try to work hard and do something better each time,” Carter said.

She credits that mindset to those who have influenced her over the years.

“My mom and my coaches that I’ve played for in past seasons they’ve always pushed me to be better they’ve always yelled at me and when’s someone yelling at you that means they love you and you just gotta do it,” Carter said.

While she pushes herself to be a better player, her team just loves having her around.

“She’s always fun to have around she always picks everybody up who’s down she’s giving hugs to anybody who needs one, she even makes me laugh when I’m about to yell at her so she’s always a class clown you could say having her on the sidelines,” Hoyle said.

