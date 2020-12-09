High School Standout Ethan Bradford brings leadership, flexibility to new era at Sullivan East

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

This week’s High School Standout is Ethan Bradford, a senior football and basketball player at Sullivan East High School.

It’s a new era at Sullivan East.

“It’s crazy not hearing his voice his scream,” Bradford said.

John Dyer coached this boys basketball team for 32 years; he did so well they named the gym after well.

“He’s the best to ever do it in this area I think,” Sullivan East head boys basketball coach Dillon Faver said.

But after his retirement last spring, Faver became the new man in charge.

“It’s different not having him in the gym getting used to cause it’s always been hey coach I have some ideas what do you think and bouncing them off and now it’s I’m the one standing up and he’s not standing up the whole time and I’m the one on the court instead of getting up and pulling him back to the bench,” Faver said.

“We’re used to hearing different play calls from coach Dyer stuff like that but coach Faver we don’t really hear him scream much or scream at the officials coach Faver just stays cool, calm, collected through the first three or four games,” Bradford said.

The first year head coach does have a strong senior class to help him through his first year, especially guard Ethan Bradford.

“I really think that this team has a special bond like a family and a brotherhood about us through the family and through the coaches and players we’re all just one family,” Bradford said.

“If you’re consistent in your development and year after year after year you stay consistent you work hard it pays off so his work ethic and his leadership and consistency has definitely paid off for him,” Faver said.

Bradford has been a star hoops player here at East, but basketball was his only sports; he wanted to change that here in his senior year.

“During the football season I would always sit in the student section and I would tell my friends ‘man I’m gonna play football next year,’ it’s just fun watching and I always wanted to experience it on the field so senior year I was like let’s try something new,” Bradford said.

He hadn’t played football since the 5th grade, but he wanted to play, so he got a call from head football coach J.C. Simmons.

“Coach Simmons was talking to me about playing football and coach Faver, we had a talk about it and he’s like you don’t want to look back 10 years from now and regret not playing football so I really thought about that and said why not give it a shot,” Bradford said.

He did more than give it a shot; he became the starting quarterback and threw for over 1,000 yards.

“It was really fun playing with the guys and playing a new sport not ever playing football before in high school and I really enjoyed it,” Bradford said.

When the football season ended, he had to get ready for basketball, which isn’t the easiest transition.

“After football season I tried to get in the gym every morning before school to get some shots up so I could help my team in any way I could and now going back into basketball it’s been hard transitioning kinda with my shot and everything the first few games but I feel like I’m getting it back now,” Bradford said.

He is already seeing the benefits to his body from playing football.

“I really think football helped my physicality in basketball helped me not be scared to take a hit or box somebody out and get a rebound,” Bradford said.

“I think it gave him some toughness I think anytime you go out there and run from 11 dudes trying to tackle you as hard as they can it’s gonna bring toughness,” Faver said.

To add strength and physicality to a player that can already shoot the lights out makes you watch out for #11 this year.

“It’s my senior year I’m really focused on just leaving everything out on the court and helping the team to the best of my ability being a great teammate a great leader and being a role model in my community,” Bradford said.

