High school standout Eric Hare fights back from a serious ankle injury

Bluff City, TN — Eric Hare was a key piece of the Sullivan East football and basketball teams last year but he went through quite a journey to get there. News Channel 11 sports Michael Epps explains in this week’s high school standout.

“Unfortunately, injuries in sports are just part of the deal.”

“If you think you’re gonna get hurt then you probably will but if you don’t and put that past you’ll be alright”, says Eric hare

It’s how athletes deal with the adversity that comes with an injury, that’s what sets them apart

“Because he’s been through that he can tackle just about anything that’s thrown at him, according to former head football coach Michael Locke.

That’s what set Eric Hare apart, after a devastating football injury as a sophomore for Sullivan East

“I was going in to make a tackle and it was just kind of again tackle and all the weight came down on my foot and I just remember hearing a pop and I was laying there I couldn’t get back up, says Hare.”

“It was a terrible break at johnson county the ankle one of those that you see where the foot is over sideways it was a very scary moment, says Locke.”

Eric missed the rest of the football season but was determined to rehab not only did he come back for the basketball season but also ran track that spring

“Hare says I did long jump and threw shot and would occasionally run my 100m dash or be in relays so basically a utility guy there put me in just about anything and say go do it I’ll be like ok I got you

Eric powered through, continuing to play all 3 sports, and had a special senior year in basketball, going out with longtime head coach John Dyer

Coach Dyer letting us know that he was gonna retire and I remember that just gave everybody on the team this motivation this is last year we gotta play for coach Dyer

Really neat the 1st team I coached at east high school in 1988-89 his dad was a senior hank hare was a senior on that team and then to go out with Eric on my final team was a really special thing say former East basketball coach John Dyer.”

In Bluff City, Michael Epps, News Channel 11 sports.