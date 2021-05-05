High School Standout Emmy Miller rocking her Longhorns school spirit in three sports

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Emmy Miller, a senior three-sport athlete at Johnson County High School.

Softball and basketball: two sports Johnson Co. senior Emmy Miller plays, two sports with different types of cardio.

“Not a big fan of running that’s the biggest thing I mean I like basketball but softball is by far the favorite,” Miller said.

That must be an added incentive to hitting homeruns: able to jog around the bases instead of running them.

“I actually didn’t jog because I was so excited and I left fingerprints on my 3rd base coach’s hand for like two days after that because I hit him so hard I was so excited,” Miller said.

For her it’s just a different feeling stepping in the batter’s box.

“I don’t really know something about when you hit the ball and you just feel it and you know it’s gone it’s pretty cool,” Miller said.

But she has things she loves about all three of her sports.

“Batting is definitely my favorite thing about softball basketball the running is the only thing I don’t like about it but it’s not bad cheer is like I wouldn’t say it’s easy but it’s definitely the break,” Miller said.

She’s also a cheerleader, cheering at the football games in the fall and at the boys basketball games in the winter right after she finishes playing in the girls basketball game.

“The only bad part about that is if you have a really tough loss and you have to go out there and cheer it’s kinda tough and they’re like oh you did so good and I’m mad like thanks but it’s really tiring but really fun,” Miller said.

That’s a tough turnaround, having to change uniforms and get back out there for the boys game.

“Yep usually we’d get out there in the middle of the 1st quarter so it’s really hard because you’re really sweating and the cheer uniform is tight but I tried to take a shower once and it just took too long so it’s like not overwhelming but exciting,” Miller said.

She doesn’t have to do that here in the spring: she’s focused on softball as the team’s starting catcher.

“Working every single day coming up here with Hannah when we’re off pitching and catching,” Miller said.

She’s been playing all four years, including a couple years with her older sister.

“Growing up softball has always been something I loved and loved doing it with my sister who graduated two years ago and everything about it I just love softball we grew up playing on the same travel teams and everything it’s like having your best friend with you at all times so she’s like awesome she’s my biggest inspiration,” Miller said.

For a girl with the school spirit she has, she’s treasuring this final season playing for the Longhorns.

“It has actually went pretty last year was supposed to be our season and then it got cut but it’s going good we’re just making the most of everything we can not taking any of it for granted,” Miller said.

