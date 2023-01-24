(WJHL) – Emma Hatcher is News Channel 11’s high school standout this week.

Hatcher is part of the swim and tennis teams at Sullivan East High School. Hatcher takes after her family with a grandfather that was a state champion and a father that was a swimmer.

Hatcher said that her number one job is hitting the books. She maintains a GPA higher than 4.0.

When she’s not in the pool or studying hard, she is working on her community service program that she runs with friends. She said the idea was born from her time spent listening and learning during a Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference.

“The very end they talked about the Presidential Service Award, and I was like 1,000 hours? Easy dubs,” Hatcher said. “I just have kids that call me or email me like ‘hey, I need hours’ and I say ‘OK, what do you like to do?”

From donating winter clothing to Abuse Alternatives in Bristol to collecting toothpaste for homeless veterans, Hatcher has found a passion for helping others and leading her community to do the same.