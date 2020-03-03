High School Standout Deuce Morton finds symmetry with football and wrestling

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Deuce Morton, senior football player and wrestler at Elizabethton High School.

It was an incredible season for the Elizabethton football team, winning the state championship for the 1st time in 81 years.

An important piece of that team was junior linebacker Deuce Morton.

“That was just amazing and the crowd down there in the state championship was just amazing it was just an awesome experience to experience that as a team,” Morton said.

Morton started every game this season, and had some game-changing plays.

So you better believe he enjoyed that championship.

“It was awesome, it was just so surreal because we worked so hard this year and a lot of people doubted us and didn’t think we would be able to do it and we went ahead and did it so it was a great feeling,” Morton said.

But not as long as some of the other guys. Deuce only had a few days.

“Right after state, we had our first match the Wednesday after state so I had to get right back to it and get back in shape and everything,” Morton said.

That’s because Deuce is on the Cyclones’ wrestling team.

“Coach definitely wanted to get us ready for that first match so they were rough days and I had to mentally get prepared for that,” Morton said.

He had to switch out his helmet and shoulder pads, for his headgear and singlet.

“That first week of helmets your neck is sore you have to get used to it but your headgear always fits right and you’re always used to it,” Morton said.

After winning the state championship his sophomore year, Deuce went back out and defended his title last month.

“The 2nd one was more like a relief feeling you know like I did it again but the 1st one was an amazing feeling something you’ll never forget,” Morton said.

It’s hard enough to get one state championship, let alone two.

“I have to go do it again that’s the goal so it really pushed me the whole year to keep winning so I could get back to the goal of getting first again,” Morton said.

He will look to finish the three-peat next year.

“Yeah it would be a great feeling, four is the only thing that can get better than that but three would be amazing,” Morton said.

“At 195 pounds, I would put Deuce Morton up against anybody in this area,” Elizabethton wrestling head coach Travis Pennell said.

Of course, after his football season in the fall.

Deuce even said his season on the wrestling mat helped him be a better tackler this fall on the football field.

“Yeah a lot of the same movements a lot of the same body parts are moving especially getting your hips in the right place and everything it translates straight from football to wrestling,” Morton said.

The cyclones are happy, they have a winner in both locker rooms for one more year.

“Getting to go out there and winning that was a great feeling but then going out there with your team in football was also just another amazing feeling for my teammates to be able to win and me so it was a really good feeling to experience on two different levels,” Morton said.

