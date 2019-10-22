High School Standout Delana DeBusk adding more talent to experienced Greeneville team

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

In sports, we mostly talk about the athletes and teams that reach the top. But sometimes there’s a story to tell about the ones who almost won it all.

Greeneville High School is currently in the midst of both feelings. The Greene Devils football team tasted the glory of a state championship the past two years.

But for the girls soccer team, that bitter taste of defeat still lingers.

“Losing last year was big and it just makes us want to come out even stronger this year with all our potential and all our hard work and all our heart, and win,” senior girls soccer player Sydney Finchum said.

This Greeneville senior class, alone has experienced both the highs and the lows.

“Our seniors have been a part of a state championship, they’ve been a part of a state championship loss, and they’ve been put out early so they’ve experienced all three of those things,” head coach Jerry Graham said, who is in his first year coaching the girls team on top of already coaching the boys team.

Experience like that under its belt can take a sports team from good to scary good.

“They know what it feels like to win and they know what it feels like to lose, and I think that intangible has them motivated for the postseason,” Graham said.

It’s a motivated team, with a new weapon added to its seasoned senior class.

Sophomore Delana DeBusk.

“I’m very motivated, our teammates, my teammates are ready to get that state win this year instead of getting knocked out,” DeBusk said.

Delana stormed onto the scene this year, currently leading the team in goals.

“When you see somebody working like she does in a game, it’s contagious,” Graham said. “So when you see one of your teammates really working for the ball or working for a goal, either way everybody’s tempo speeds up.”

Her impact on this team has been huge, to the point that opposing defenses have to scheme against her in every match.

“She’s almost always man-marked, so she’s always got somebody on her,” Graham said. “So she’s not only got to play with great touch but she’s got to do it with somebody in her back most of the time.”

“I don’t really know what to do in those positions but he tries to tell me to just run around and lose her,” DeBusk said. “I try my hardest but it’s kind of hard because I have not that much space to work with but I try to do my best.”

Those seasoned seniors have taken notice too, including midfielder Sydney Finchum.

“She’s very quick and she’s strong, even though she’s short,” Finchum says jokingly. “She’s a great player and I love playing with her because you can always count on her to score a goal when you need it.”

So it’s not just the senior leading this team; it’s a group effort.

“I think the special thing about this team is we’re really deep and they’ve bought into the idea that they all get time and they all give us really good minutes,” Graham said. “Their work rate and work ethic is just really high so they know when they step on the field they’re gonna give us 100%.”

“Yeah out there we try to communicate but coach has been telling us we need to communicate, that’s our number one weakness which is weird because we’re girls and we talk a lot,” DeBusk said.

The key in those championship caliber teams is having that close bond off the field, as well. The Greene Devils have that too.

“We just hang out with each other all the time, we’re there for each other no matter what happens,” DeBusk said.

