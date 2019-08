WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our second edition of News Channel 11’s new digital series, ‘High School Standouts,’ Sports Director Kenny Hawkins headed to Daniel Boone High School.

Daniel Boone’s own Charlie Cole has committed to the Army Black Knights at West Point.

In the video above you can see part of our Q & A with Cole, as he discusses recruitment and the biggest influences in his career so far.