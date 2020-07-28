High School Standout Chandler Hubbard holds a special connection with his head coach

HONAKER, Va. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Chandler Hubbard, a graduating senior football and boys’ soccer player at Honaker High School.

How many times have we heard ‘next man up’ as a sports cliche!

“I didn’t think about it much during the game it was just next man up gotta do what I gotta do,” Honaker High School graduating senior Chandler Hubbard said.

But Chandler Hubbard and the Honaker High School football team had to adopt that mantra early last season.

“It wasn’t ideal but I did it and I’m glad I did it,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard was an all-state wide receiver, ready for a big time senior season catching the football.

“He started out at wide receiver and the quarterback we had got his knee hurt against Lebanon in the 1st quarter of the 1st ballgame of the season so for three quarters and the rest of the season he played quarterback,” Honaker head football and boys’ soccer coach Doug Hubbard said.

He became the ‘next man up’ to throw the football.

“His words were I’ll do anything to help us win and make us better he said I’ll play whatever and that was the attitude he went with,” Doug Hubbard said.

“I loved playing sports at Honaker always playing with my best friends always had a lot of fun doing it,” Chandler Hubbard said.

Head coach Doug Hubbard knew Chandler was up for the task. He knew because he’s also Chandler’s dad.

“I’ve coached a long time and to finally coach my son was pretty special probably when I look back on everything one of the highlights of my career was to be able to spend that time with him,” Doug Hubbard said.

“He gets excited when we make big plays he gets mad when we mess up and he’ll light into you and he’ll celebrate with you it’s a lot of fun,” Chandler Hubbard said.

They’re father and son but they made it clear: when it’s time for football, it’s coach and player.

“When we left the football field we didn’t talk football unless he wanted to I didn’t come home and hound him about things that he did right or wrong we left it at the football field,” Doug Hubbard said.

“I come home and it’s taking care of my school stuff and that kind of stuff we always left football and the football field and that was always how it was,” Chandler Hubbard said.

That’s how it was in the soccer season too. Chandler was an all-state soccer player with his dad on the sidelines.

“I was with him all the time and we share a lot of my favorite sports memories he’s right there with me and that’s just real special and I’m glad that’s the way it worked out,” Chandler Hubbard said.

“It’s not nothing flashy he just gets the job done he’s pretty elusive and he does a good job distributing the ball and all the things he does he runs the point on our soccer team and done a really good job,” Doug Hubbard said.

Chandler has graduated and he’s headed to Virginia Tech to pursue engineering, but this next football season will look different for both of them.

“The last 4 years it’s been a norm for me to have him there so it’s gonna be tough it’s gonna be tough,” Doug Hubbard said.

“I will definitely treasure those memories that me and him made and the more I watch it the more I think about it the more I’ll treasure the fun times that we had out there,” Chandler Hubbard said.

