High School Standout Caleb Marmo looking forward to epic next chapter

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Caleb Marmo, a senior baseball player at Science Hill High School.

Caleb Marmo was part of a loaded Science Hill signing class this Fall. The baseball senior signed to Wake Forest.

“It’s incredible, I mean I’ve seen them play on TV before as a kid,” Marmo said at his signing day in the Fall.

With college plans out of the way, he was excited to have a big senior season.

“No doubt in my mind I think we would have made it back to the state tournament I was really determined to help us get there and I think we put in a lot of work,” Marmo said.

A season that never happened.

“Pitchers, hitters, defense I think we all had it pretty figured out but sucks that it had to come to a close so fast,” Marmo said.

The Hilltoppers got to play just a few games before the season was cut short.

“We felt like we had definitely the senior leadership and the returning other underclassmen that had been a part of last year’s group,” Science Hill head baseball coach Ryan Edwards said.

Marmo had some high hopes for this year’s team.

“We had a really solid 1-9 as we saw in our scrimmages and first few games just our chemistry we all hung out outside of baseball before the social distancing of course,” Marmo said.

Like high school athletes everywhere, they had to accept the circumstances.

“Nobody expects it to happen to them but it just goes to show anything can happen and such a great part of your life senior year that’s the best year of high school for most people,” Marmo said.

Marmo is fortunate he has a next chapter, moving on to play at a D-I ACC baseball program like Wake Forest.

“Just very humbled that I get to be like one of the few that get to play at such a high level but yeah I gotta keep working harder until I get there and when I get there,” Marmo said.

He started to be recruited in his sophomore year, but a breakout junior year caught the Demon Deacon’s attention.

“When I went on the official visit I was like dang this looks like the life but I know it’s a lot of hard work and I’m hoping it’s a little above my standards just so that I have something to work at and get better at and I know it will be because it’s like that for everybody coming in,” Marmo said.

Although he missed out on his big senior season, he certainly leaves a strong legacy behind at Science Hill.

“If you’re afraid to compete you’re not going to get to the next level whatever that is and he is definitely not afraid to compete and he’s excited about it,” Edwards said.

“I mean this has been the best three, four years of my life all my best memories were through Science Hill baseball making me a better player but more importantly a better person,” Marmo said.

