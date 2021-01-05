High School Standout Brooklyn Anderson raising North Greene’s profile, and her own

BAILEYTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Brooklyn Anderson, a junior girls basketball player at North Greene High School.

North Greene has cooked up a strong girls basketball program.

“To see that carry out what used to be in front of big crowds and big important games and then be successful in those games that’s been very rewarding,” North Greene head girls basketball coach James Buchanan said.

Buchanan has coached this team for 20 years and has had some great successes on the way.

“By 2010 we’re in the state tournament and 2011 we played in the state championship got beat in overtime,” Buchanan said.

The Lady Huskies made the state tournament last year too, and hope to get even further this year. They’ll have a good shot with junior Brooklyn Anderson.

“I’m really happy that we’re keeping up what we were doing last year it’s really exciting to come into my junior year with the same girls and still doing the same thing,” Anderson said.

“On the defensive end in the paint as far as changing shots blocking shots and rebounding and on the offensive end her rebounding her ability to score in the paint,” Buchanan said.

Anderson’s presence for this team lies in more than just her loaded stat lines.

“It’s her presence at practice her presence in the locker room just a very pleasant kid very good sense of humor she’s a cutup but she knows when to be serious too when to get the job done so she just makes coming to work fun every day,” Buchanan said.

“It’s amazing I love it here it’s family there’s nothing else to call it but family because everyone’s so together you don’t have any fighting with one another we’re always here for one another,” Anderson said.

But when she is out there, she’s a force. She’s almost automatic as a scorer in the post and has become a double-team magnet.

“A strength that she has is her ability to pass out of a double team cause she’s seeing a lot of them and honestly a lot of our other kids have benefitted from that getting some wide open looks for the simple fact that they’re sending two to her,” Buchanan said.

“It’s really relieving to know that I have girls I can depend on to make shots in the game when it comes down to an important shot and we’re low on time and we need a shot I know I can count on any of them to make a shot,” Anderson said.

She has started to shoot more three-pointers too, something she wants to add to her game as the recruiting buzz starts heading her way.

“As far as colleges go there’s been some people reach out to us hopefully she’ll expand her game even more she’s already done a heck of a job with that already in the 3 years she’s been here, taking something and getting a little better at it every year,” Buchanan said.

“We don’t know if I’m gonna grow or not and most guards are my height in college so I’m just trying to work on getting my game to where I can play a little bit of everywhere,” Anderson said.

It’s early but she’s already getting some serious looks.

“Couple of them are D-I schools and several D-2 some that are local and some that are a little further away,” Buchanan said.

“It’s crazy to me like it’s a great opportunity it makes me realize that I can make it somewhere I can actually do good,” Anderson said.

“I definitely don’t think that lack of opportunity will be a problem for her,” Buchanan said.

Luckily she has a lot of time to plan that next chapter. Her goals at this level are getting her and her team’s undivided attention.

“I know for sure I wanna make a name for myself and make a name for this school where it’s so small I wanna get us out there that’s my goal to get North Greene out and more known,” Anderson said.

“It’s a work in progress and we’re just tickled with every practice we can get and especially every game we can get,” Buchanan said.

