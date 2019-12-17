High School Standout Brayden Mullins selected for Blue-Grey All-American Bowl

COEBURN, Va. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Brayden Mullins, a senior offensive and defensive lineman for Eastside High School.

Senior Brayden Mullins has already played his final game for the Eastside High School football team. But he’s certainly not done representing his school.

Mullins has been selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl on January 13 down in Atlanta.

“I was just in awe really just kinda shocked because I really wasn’t expecting it but it’s a great feeling especially coming from such a small area just means a lot to be honored for what I’ve been trying to do for the last 4 years,” Mullins said.

“It speaks a lot to Brayden and the impact he had when he came to us and the amount of respect he has for his teammates that he’s earned through his hard work and his play on the field and how much he cares about them,” Eastside football head coach Mike Rhodes said.

Fellow teammates, friends and family all came out for a special announcement, to show how proud they are of him.

“It’s very cool to have support from such a big community and just to know they always have your back when big things like this do happen,” Mullins said.

But on that afternoon, more than just the community showed how proud they are of him.

Eight professional football players sent in personal videos to Brayden, congratulating him on his accomplishment, including former Tennessee Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo.

“Just so many NFL stars just wanting to reach out and accomplish me for it, it just means a lot,” Mullins said.

“That was pretty neat, I wasn’t expecting that but to see all those professional college athletes make a video talking to him individually, hopefully that’s him doing that one day on that stage and I know if he has the opportunity to do that he will,” Rhodes said.

Brayden’s next step is deciding where he wants to continue representing his Spartans.

“Just somewhere that I can go for athletics and academics because once I get out I’m gonna want to find a good job and have a degree so that’s my main focus,” Mullins said.

“It’s really his decision he’s gonna find the place where he feels comfortable, he’s got a great support system at home who can help him make that decision and I’m here for him if he has any questions needs any kind of guidance or anything he might need but the important thing is for him to find a place where he feels like is home,” Rhodes said.

But before that happens, he’s happy to take a moment and soak this one in.

“I think it represents it well because I’ve put in a lot of work as much as I possibly can in the offseason and during the season and just glad to finally be honored for it,” Mullins said.

