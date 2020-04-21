High School Standout Blake Fauver excels in track & field, honors late coach

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Blake Fauver, a senior basketball and track & field athlete at Tennessee High.

Dual sport athletes often say playing one sport can help improve skills in the other sport.

“He’s pretty good catching the basketball and slamming it down, got a bunch of rebounds and blocked a bunch of shots,” Tennessee High School boys basketball head coach Roby Witcher said.

Tennessee High senior Blake Fauver agrees. He competes in the jumping events in track and field, which translates to having crazy hops on the basketball court.

“Actually it translates the other way for me like when I do high jump I imagine I’m doing a reverse dunk and that helps me do that form more that’s actually how I learned to do high jump,” Fauver said.

He actually competed in the Arby’s Slam Dunk Contest each of the last three years.

“Sophomore year was the most packed because that was Mac McClung’s senior year and everyone thought he was gonna be in it and he ended up dropping at the last minute but the place was packed,” Fauver said.

He thought about playing basketball at the next level, but he had his heart set on track.

“I love basketball but track has been more of what I’ve grown to over the years because my favorite thing in basketball was jumping so it was just a natural thing for me,” Fauver said.

He fell in love with the sport, with some help from his coach Matt Newton.

“He ran track in college so he had a ton of knowledge about it, having him as my coach and him pushing me every day to try something new,” Fauver said about coach Newton.

“He went to Tennessee High and coached at Tennessee High, yeah, I think that just the passion that Matt had kinda carried over into Blake because I can see the passion that he has in jumping and wanting to get better every day just like Matt wanted to get better every day as a person and I see that in Blake,” Tennessee High Track and Field jumps coach Amanda Vance said.

Tragically, between Fauver’s sophomore and junior years, Matt Newton passed away. He was battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and was just 33 years old.

“Him and Matt were very close and I felt like it was hard on Blake but he loved him and he remembers him, he has his name on his basketball shoes and on his track cleats,” Vance said.

“Every away game that I’ve played in since then we got shirts that said ‘run for Newton’ on the back of them so every game that we played away I always wore that shirt,” Fauver said.

Their bond remained strong and he decided to continue his track career at the next level, committing to Milligan.

“Him passing away it was like I wanted to continue to carry that pushing myself because I knew that’s what he would want me to do,” Fauver said.

“Milligan offered him in basketball as well but with his Pre Med schedule he felt like it would be easier for him to schedule his own workouts for track,” Witcher said.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to have a true senior season, but he has those opportunities in his near future.

“The good thing for me was coach at Milligan started sending me workouts to do for this indoor season next year so I’ve been doing those like daily so I haven’t missed a beat,” Fauver said

Follow this series throughout the year as WJHL’s Michael Epps finds the High School Standout every week on WJHL.com.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email him at mepps@wjhl.com with ideas for a future High School Standout.