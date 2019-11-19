High School Standout Alasia Smith living up to family expectations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our new digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Alasia Smith, a senior on the Science Hill High School girls basketball team.

It’s like another homecoming for Leah Jackson-Smith.

“I always wanted to come back with the girls and be with this program,” Jackson-Smith said.

Before becoming a Science Hill girls basketball assistant coach, she put her name in a few different hall of fames.

“It means a lot to me, this is where I played,” Jackson-Smith said.

She started at Science Hill, then went to Carson-Newman, where she was freshman of the year, a four-time all-conference player and an MVP.

That’s where she met her husband, Larry Smith, another Carson-Newman hall of famer who played on the Eagles football team

“It’s a competitive family athletic family with 2 really good parents who value education and have done a great job with all 3 of their children,” head coach Scottie Whaley said.

Kids Larry Jr. played basketball and football at Science Hill, and Shae played basketball, so you just had to assume the 3rd, Alasia, was right there with them.

