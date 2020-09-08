High School Standout Aidan Collier emerging as a top junior golfer in Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Aidan Collier, a sophomore golfer at North Greene High School.

Keep an eye on the North Greene golf program.

“Well you probably wouldn’t think of North Greene when you think of golf but I’ve been very fortunate to have some pretty good golfers come through the past several years so I think we can compete with a lot of schools,” North Greene head boys golf coach Jason Lowe said.

The Huskies made their first ever state appearance in boys golf last year, finishing third. Their top guy is sophomore Aidan Collier.

“It’s all fun right now all of our team is getting really good right now so it’s really getting fun especially leading the districts and regionals right now we’re confident we can have a good chance at winning regionals and maybe winning state before all of us graduate,” Collier said.

Collier also made it to state individually last year, finishing second as a freshman.

“I’ve never seen anything like it personally but that’s a testament to how hard he works it really is a seven day a week job for him,” Lowe said.

“It’s all good right now I’m just enjoying it I mean this is all fun for me I wouldn’t be doing it if I wasn’t enjoying it,” Collier said.

After winning individual regionals last year, Collier kept working on his game, winning the Tri-Star Match Play Tournament in Knoxville this summer, and also won the Belle Meade Jr. Invitational in Nashville, competing against the top 100 junior golfers in all of Tennessee.

“On weekends it’s nothing for him to get to the course when the sun comes up and get home at dark I mean he pours a lot of time and effort into it and it shows,” Lowe said.

“I can’t tell you how hard I’ve worked, I work every day seven days a week, I work hard I know these guys are working hard too because we’re trying to win have fun win,” Collier said.

Collier has built a strong bond with head coach Jason Lowe, who in his 4th year has driven this program to new heights.

“He’s very important to the team success because without a good coach you can’t make a good team in my opinion so him being a good coach and all of us we have a little bit of fire in our spirits,” Collier said.

“We don’t take it too serious we know at the end of the day the goal is to win but golf is supposed to be fun we have a lot of fun but at the same time we know we’re here to do a job and win,” Lowe said.

After the impressive offseason wins, Collier is hoping to lead the Huskies back to state this year, with some high goals for the team and himself.

“I think he can win the state tournament I really do I think he can win it the next three years he knows that’ll be a tall task he plays a lot of tournament golf and he knows he’ll be seeing some pretty stiff competition down there but I’m confident he can do it,” Lowe said.

“I think we actually fit in pretty good really like we’ve all improved really well now I feel like we can compete with a lot of other teams now it’s good to see all of our team has gotten way better it’s fun for us too we’re loving it right now,” Collier said.

Follow this series throughout the year as WJHL’s Michael Epps finds the High School Standout every week on WJHL.com.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter. You can also email him at mepps@wjhl.com with ideas for a future High School Standout.