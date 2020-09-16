High School Standout Adeline Ensley becomes soccer star in rival school’s uniform

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- In our digital series ‘High School Standouts,’ Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps features local athletes with incredible talent, hoping to take that talent to the next level.

These are athletes that stand out both on and off the field.

This week’s High School Standout is Adeline Ensley, a senior girls soccer player at Sullivan Central and girls tennis player at Sullivan East.

The Sullivan Central girls soccer team has a unique bond.

“We’re all just friends we love playing with each other we’ve played for so long together that we work well together on and off the field we’re like a family,” Ensley said.

Senior Adeline Ensley feels this bond, and she doesn’t even go to Sullivan Central. She’s a student at Sullivan East but they don’t have a soccer team, so she plays for the Cougars.

“Yeah it was disappointing because when you play hard you wanna play hard for your school you know you want your goals to reflect your school but it’s ok now because I’m glad to be a Cougar,” Ensley said.

It has to feel a little weird to put on your rival school’s uniform.

“It was definitely at first but now we’ve become such a family I love it it’s so fun I love the girls I love the coaches we’re so close it doesn’t feel weird anymore it feels right,” Ensley said.

She isn’t the only one; this fall, seven Sullivan East girls switch from Patriots to Cougars to play soccer.

“Sometimes we’d ride to practice together because we have to go all the way to Central after school it’s not weird anymore we all love each other it’s like a family East supports us too they say the announcements and call us out whenever we do something good,” senior Rylie Patrick said.

“Having those East athletes they’re incredible athletes the vibe that we have between Central and East it’s not like two different schools it’s like 1 team that’s all it is,” head coach Emily Robinette said.

This is a good team that made regionals last year, and wants to make another push towards a deep playoff run.

“It’s gonna come down to playing well together being very purposeful and making the most of every single play and not just kicking the ball we have the skill level to go as far as we want to go we just have to be very purposeful and work as hard as we can,” Ensley said.

Then in the spring, she gets to finally rep her school, playing tennis for the Patriots.

“I’m so glad I get to play tennis so that I get to experience playing a sport with your own school’s jersey on which is nice,” Ensley said.

