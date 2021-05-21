Hampton’s Parker Henry signs with Milligan baseball

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hampton High School baseball team has a former Bulldog playing at the next level, sending Dalton Rouse to Alice Lloyd College last year. Now, they’ll have another one playing a little bit closer to home.

Parker Henry signed on Friday to continue his academic and athletic career at Milligan University, joining the Buffs’ baseball team. The senior signed with friends and family in attendance at the school library.

Henry played centerfield for the Bulldogs and put together a strong season, hitting .338 with a .407 on-base percentage and a .875 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). He drove in 18 RBI and scored 17 runs, showing off his speed as well by hitting three triples.

Check out moments from his signing ceremony in the clip above!