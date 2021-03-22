Hampton’s Garrett Vines signs with Milligan basketball

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hampton High School basketball player Garrett Vines signed on Friday afternoon to continue his basketball career at Milligan University. The Bulldogs held a signing ceremony for him in the school gymnasium.

Vines racked up 172 points during his senior year, and also made 26-of-62 three pointers for a 42% shooting clip from behind the arc. He also dished out 69 assists on the season, the 2nd-highest total on the team.

His presence was also felt on defense, swiping 23 steals and nearly making that total much higher with 42 deflections.

Vines was also a key piece on the Bulldogs team that made the state tournament last season, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced TSSAA to cancel it and leave Hampton wondering what could have been.

The Bulldogs recovered this year, despite losing a ton of talent to graduation, and finished 2nd in the Watauga Valley conference to a North Greene team that would eventually make the state semifinals.

The Vines family has family members who attended Little Milligan Elementary School in Carter County, which is fitting that Garrett will continue his academic and athletic career at Milligan University and stay close to home.

You can watch moments from his signing ceremony in the video above!