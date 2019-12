GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greeneville High School’s Will Albright, who was also recently featured as a News Channel 11 High School Standout, has committed to play football at the University of Tennessee.

Blessed to say I have committed to the University of Tennessee on full scholarship! GO VOLS!🍊@CoachJPruitt pic.twitter.com/fGU4EmfMMG — Will Albright (@Albright_26) June 12, 2018