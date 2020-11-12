Greeneville’s Lindsey Cook, coming off state title and region MVP, signs to ETSU

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville girls soccer team made history this past season, winning the Class AA state championship for the second straight year. Among many talented stars, senior Lindsey Cook stood out.

Cook signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play Division-I soccer at ETSU. She comes off being named the Region 1-AA girls soccer player of the year after her run to the state title.

Big congrats to these 3 Greeneville athletes on their signing days, including Lindsey Cook (@lindseyy_cook), the @devils___soccer star and Region 1-AA Player of the Year who’s headed to play for @ETSUWSoccer! Hear from her tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @grnEvllAD pic.twitter.com/KyX3CLXz4W — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) November 11, 2020

Cook scored 28 goals this season and also notched 11 assists.

The soccer star joined fellow seniors Jules Aiken and Avery Collins to sign to schools Wednesday.

