Greeneville’s Jules Aiken to play indoor and beach volleyball at Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jules Aiken racked up the accolades in her senior season on the Greeneville volleyball team, earning all-conference, all-district, and all-region awards.

Aiken now will continue her volleyball career at Tusculum University, but with a twist: in addition to indoor volleyball, she will also play beach volleyball for the Lady Pioneers!

The setter recorded 539 assists this year while also notching 234 digs, 40 aces, and 27 kills. In her career, she accululated 1,113 assists for the Lady Greene Devils.

Big congrats to these 3 Greeneville athletes on their signing days, including Lindsey Cook (@lindseyy_cook), the @devils___soccer star and Region 1-AA Player of the Year who’s headed to play for @ETSUWSoccer! Hear from her tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @grnEvllAD pic.twitter.com/KyX3CLXz4W — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) November 11, 2020

The volleyball star joined fellow seniors Lindsey Cook and Avery Collins to sign to schools Wednesday.

