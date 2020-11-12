Greeneville’s Avery Collins to continue baseball career at Columbus State

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville High School baseball team, like all Tennessee schools, was not able to have a full spring season last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. That didn’t stop Avery Collins from getting a chance to play at the next level.

The Greene Devils’ catcher signed his Letter of Intent Wednesday to play baseball at Columbus State University. He joins teammates Trey Massengil and Ayden Cheney as Greene Devils to play at the next level. Massengil and Cheney plan to sign next week to both play at King University.

Collins is a switch-hitting catcher, who was awarded freshman of the year honors for the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference. He caught on the 2018 state championship team, and earned all-conference honors and BRAC all-tournament team honors as a sophomore in 2019.

Collins started in 2020 as a junior, but the season was cut short at the very beginning due to the pandemic. He is on track to be a 4-year starter when the 2021 season starts this spring.

Andy Collins, Greeneville’s head baseball coach and Avery’s father, mentioned Columbus State is “one of the top Division II Baseball programs in the country.”

Big congrats to these 3 Greeneville athletes on their signing days, including Lindsey Cook (@lindseyy_cook), the @devils___soccer star and Region 1-AA Player of the Year who’s headed to play for @ETSUWSoccer! Hear from her tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @grnEvllAD pic.twitter.com/KyX3CLXz4W — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) November 11, 2020

The baseball star joined fellow seniors Lindsey Cook and Jules Aiken to sign to schools Wednesday.

