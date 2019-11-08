Greeneville has advanced to the Class AA state soccer championship

Murfreesboro, TN — The Greeneville Greene Devils are the last team standing in the girl’s state playoffs.
Thursday night the 2-time state championships faced Murfreesboro Central in the semi-finals. And for the 4th time in 5 years the Lady Greene Devils will play for a state championship after beating Murfreesboro Central 2-0.
They will face (12-3-3) Nolensville Friday at 2:30
