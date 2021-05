WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Gate City senior cross country runner Allyson Suzann Moore signed to continue her academic and running career at Alice Lloyd College. She held a signing ceremony on Thursday at First Baptist Church of Weber City.

A huge congratulations to Suzanne Moore who signed today with Alice Lloyd to continue her education & cross country career. We are proud of you! 💙 pic.twitter.com/2nhzZQq3wA — Gate City (@bluedevilslive) May 6, 2021

Check out her full signing ceremony in the clip above!