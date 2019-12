GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL)- Gate City High School’s Jon Compton has signed a Letter of Intent to further his education and play baseball for Walters State Community College.

Officials at the school said Jon has been a 3 yr Letterman for the Basketball Team and was a member of the 2018-19 2A State Champion Team.

Jon Has been a 4 yr starter on the baseball team spending most of his time behind the plate as the catcher for the team.